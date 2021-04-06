2.8 lakh lockdown violators booked, 13.57 crore recovered in fines

The mini lockdown being implemented by the district administration in Pune is seeing harsher measures like road closures through barricading by Pune police to prevent citizens from travelling from one area to another.

The road closure strategy for nakabandi will put severe restrictions on travel within the city and help in breaking the chain.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said that barricading is being done at important junctions as part of nakabandi operations to bring unnecessary commuting to a halt to break the chain of Covid-19.

Besides, the police have taken action against 984 persons in the city for walking on the streets without masks on and fines have been collected from them.

So far, the Pune police have taken action against nearly 2.80 lakh people in the city and fines around ₹13.57 crore have been recovered from them. Taking into account the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the PMC had ordered to shut all types of establishments, except essential services.

On weekdays, night curfew will be enforced from 6 pm to 7 am. From Friday onwards, there will be a complete lockdown between 6 pm and 7 am until Monday morning. No one will be allowed to leave their home without a valid reason or permission. Medical and other essential services will be excluded from this restriction.

Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police informed that the police had been trying to create awareness of the lockdown orders during the last two days.

“Punekars have responded positively to the order. All the establishments were being closed by 6 pm and no one was stopped and questioned by the police while going home from work,” he said.

Police have taken a public awareness drive while enforcing the night curfew in the last two days and police vans patrolling the roads could be seen informing the public about the restrictions imposed by the civic body.