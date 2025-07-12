2nd phase of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan launched across state

The state Public Health department has rolled out the second phase of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Tuberculosis-Free India Campaign) across all districts. The campaign will continue till December 31. The decision to have a second phase was taken after the success of the first phase from December 7, 2024 to March 24, 2025, during which 3.40 crore population was covered. Based on this mapping, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and community engagement activities will be conducted. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In Pune, the second phase was launched last week by the civic body. Dr Prashant Bothe, city TB officer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said, “We have identified a target population of over 6 lakh people who will be screened under the campaign. The screening started last week and the majority of the target population includes slum dwellers, migrants, and close contacts of TB patients.”

Dr Sandeep Sangale, state joint director (TB and leprosy), said that in those districts and municipal corporations where the campaign was implemented in the first phase, only the high-risk population will be screened. “In newly-included districts, too, the teams will map high-risk areas and populations as per the central guidelines. Based on this mapping, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and community engagement activities will be conducted,” he said.

Dr Bothe added that besides the high-risk population, the target population also includes individuals over 60, those with a disease history, smokers, diabetics, malnourished individuals, those living with HIV, and other such vulnerable groups. “We have floated tenders to appoint more teams, ambulances and X-ray machines for the campaign. Screening will be done through X-ray and NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test,” he said.