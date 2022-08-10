32K passengers travel in CR’s vista dome coaches from April to July 2022
The vista dome coaches on central railway (CR) – with their glass tops and wide window panes – have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the views of valleys, rivers and waterfalls on the Mumbai-Goa route or views of the western ghats on the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches have proved to be a hit. So much so that the CR has registered an occupancy of 31,821 passengers in the vista dome coaches of the Janshatabdi (CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT); Pragati Express, Deccan Queen and Deccan Express and a revenue of Rs3.99 crore from April to July 2022. Looking at the popularity of these coaches, the fifth vista dome coach of the CR has now been added to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.
As per the information shared by the railways, the first vista dome coach was introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018 followed by the second one in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021. Owing to huge demand from the passengers, the third vista dome coach was attached to the Deccan Queen in August 2021, and the fourth vista dome coach was attached to the Pragati Express on July 25, 2022. And now, the fifth vista dome coach has been attached to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express from today.
With this, passengers of the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will be able to enjoy the Ujni backwaters and the dam near Bhigwan, famous for inland and migratory birds; and relish the scenic beauty of the forest as the train traverses the Ananthagiri hills near Vikarabad. The Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express (train number 12025) will leave Pune at 6 am (except Tuesdays) and arrive at Secunderabad at 2.20 pm the same day. Whereas the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express (train number 12026) will leave Secunderabad at 2.45pm (except Tuesdays) and arrive in Pune at 11.10pm the same day (except Tuesdays).
“The unique vista dome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop, have a number of extraordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotating seats and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc. And last but not the least, they have a viewing gallery,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
