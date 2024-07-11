 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Hingoli; no casualty - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Hingoli; no casualty

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jul 11, 2024 06:32 AM IST

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Hingoli district, felt in Nanded, Parbhani. No casualties reported. Epicentre: Kalmanuri, depth: 10 km.

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Wednesday at 7.14am and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani districts, officials said.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of this earthquake was Kalmanuri area in Hingoli, and the depth was recorded at 10 km. (HT PHOTO)
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of this earthquake was Kalmanuri area in Hingoli, and the depth was recorded at 10 km. (HT PHOTO)

There are no casualties or losses reported due to the earthquake, they said.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of this earthquake was Kalmanuri area in Hingoli, and the depth was recorded at 10 km.

This was the third incident of earthquake occurrence in the Marathwada region. Earlier in March this year, two earthquakes of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded here, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Hingoli; no casualty
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On