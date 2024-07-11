4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Hingoli; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Wednesday at 7.14am and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani districts, officials said. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of this earthquake was Kalmanuri area in Hingoli, and the depth was recorded at 10 km. (HT PHOTO)

There are no casualties or losses reported due to the earthquake, they said.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of this earthquake was Kalmanuri area in Hingoli, and the depth was recorded at 10 km.

This was the third incident of earthquake occurrence in the Marathwada region. Earlier in March this year, two earthquakes of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded here, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.