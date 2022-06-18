530 MSRTC buses, CCTV, toilets for women, traffic diversions in check as Pune gets ready to welcome warkaris, after two long years

After a break of two years due to the pandemic, the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage, also called as waari, is set to begin from June 20 from Alandi in Pune. Amid the excitement of hosting lakhs of devotees in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with the police department and other authorities are making various arrangements.

“We are expecting around five lakh warkaris. Most of them are from Maharashtra. The Palkhi procession will begin from Alandi and will halt at Pune for two days. After that, we will move towards Pandharpur,” said Dnayaneshwar Veer, manager, Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan, Alandi.

The annual wari is a holy pilgrimage undertaken by the warkaris in the month of Ashadh. The devotees from rural as well as urban parts of Maharashtra walk to the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur. The two waaris that will enter the city are of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnayneshwar Maharaj. The warkaris will stay near Bhavani peth and Nana peth areas. One chariot (palkhi) will be kept at the Palkhi Vitobha Mandir and the second chariot will be at Nivdungya Vithoda Mandir.

Safety and security

“We are planning to install approximately 40 CCTV cameras in the areas near the temple. The three main spots will be Gadital at Hadapsar, Nana peth and Bhavani peth. It will be installed based on the requirement basis of the police department for security,” said Shrinivas Kandul, chief engineer, PMC.

Additionally, the department is also working on repairing streetlights. “We will install temporary lights, generators and public address system in the pandals. If there are requirements for more cameras in any other spot, we will make the provision,” added Kandul.

Talking to HT, joint commissioner of police, Sandip Karnik said, “The police department is still making the arrangements. The decisions will be finalised within the next few days.”

Upon their arrival in Pune, most warkaris through their Dindis (groups) stay at places such as civic schools, pandals setup by Ganesh Mandals and auditoriums. This year too, preparations are being made for their stay, said officials.

Karnik said,“4000 officers would be deployed all along the route and at places of stay. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams will check the route and stay places before the palkhi reaches the spot. Quick response team (QRT) team will be deployed. Along with that, there will be crime branch deployment to catch snatchers.”

Decorations galore, traffic diversions

The areas around the temple are being decorated with banners and lighting. The warkaris will enter Pune through Bopodi chowk. Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police, Pune said, The traffic movement at many areas of Pune like Bopodi chowk, Khadki bazar, Aundh road, Mula road, Bund garden bridge, etc. will be diverted. We have made proper arrangements for the alternate routes.”

The traffic diversions will begin from 3 am on June 22. The road closure and opening will be along the route of wari. “A total of 300 traffic police officers will be on duty. There will be barricades arranged on the roads too,” added Shrirame.

Transportation: 530 additional buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also added new services to facilitate the movement of warkaris. Ramakant Gaikwad, divisional control, MSRTC, Pune said, “We have added 530 buses for the entire Pune district. The service will begin from July 6 and continue till July 13-14. The buses will be adjusted from the already existing ones.”

We will increase the bus fleet to 600 if there are additional persons. “If a group of people from a village request us for special services, then we will provide buses from their village to Pandharpur. We will also drop them back,” added Gaikwad. He assured that all the buses will be sanitised and passengers will be asked to wear masks.

Health services

The organisers and health officials are also creating awareness regarding the rising Covid cases and precautionary measures are also in place.

Veer said, “The government has made all the arrangements to follow the Covid protocols. They are providing ambulances and doctors. Covid testing centres are put up at every stop and warkaris will be tested. If there are any positive cases, then special arrangements will be made for them.”

Hygiene and sanitation for women

The state women commission has instructed Pune, Satara and Solapur district administrations to provide separate women toilets, bathrooms, sanitary napkin vending machines, and also a help line centre.

State women commission president Rupali Chakankar said, “The district administration have made enough provisions for women. We are calling is as a health wari. This initiative will begin on June 19 from the Vithoba temple in Nana peth. NCP leader and MP Vandana Chavan will be present for this initiative.”

The warkaris are all set to begin their journey. All the materials, kits and palkhis are ready in Alandi. “The new generations who missed their procession in the last two years will also join this year. We have been waiting for a long time. All are very excited,” concluded Veer.