8-year-old boy dies of suspected dengue fever, first death in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Eight-year-old boy succumbed to dengue on Monday, the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad this year even as civic officials said the National Institute of Virology (NIV) will ascertain the case. He developed multiple organ failure and could not be revived. We have notified the case to the local authority, said hospital authority. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The boy was a resident of Paras Vista Society and reportedly died due to dengue fever, doctors at the Ruby Hall Clinic said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials are considering the case as a suspected dengue case. However, this is the first fatality of the year reported in the area and doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic have confirmed the case of dengue.

The boy was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last few days and was shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Saturday. Just 24 hours after admission on Monday early morning he was reported dead by the doctors.

Dr Prasad Mugalikar, medical director at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, the boy was admitted on Saturday and died on Monday morning due to dengue fever.

“He developed multiple organ failure and could not be revived. We have notified the case to the local authority,” he said.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, that only the cases that are confirmed as dengue infection by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) or sentinel laboratory are considered as confirmed cases.

“We will ask the hospital and the local body to submit us the medical report for further investigations. There were almost no cases of dengue reported in December within the PCMC limits. However, the orders have been issued to conduct surveillance activities in the area where the death has been reported,” Gophane said.

This year PCMC has reported a total of 11,102 suspected and 253 confirmed dengue cases. But not a single dengue death has been reported this year. Also, not a single confirmed dengue case has been reported in PCMC in the month of December.