Access of devotees to Dehu temple restricted, security beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s visit
PUNE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Dehu temple on Tuesday, June 14, the temple will be closed to public darshan from Sunday, June 12, so that safety arrangements can be made. The entire temple premises will be cleaned and sanitised, and security will be beefed up for the Prime Minister’s visit. The Pune rural police, special protection group (SPG) and other security forces will take up strategic positions across the village from Monday, June 13.
Nitin Maharaj More, president of the Shree Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan temple committee, said, “The darshan inside the Dehu temple has now been closed from Sunday till Tuesday 5pm as Prime Minister Modi’s visit is scheduled at that time. We request all the people to cooperate with the temple authorities and security forces for the next three days. The road starting from Chowda talkari kaman to Mahadwar chowk will also be closed from Sunday and temple cleaning and other security arrangements will be carried out within the temple premises.”
“Whereas from Monday, the main road going towards the temple and internal lanes will be closed for public use by the SPG and security rules will be imposed for security reasons. No one will be allowed inside the restricted area; only persons with valid security passes and permissions will be allowed inside the temple premises,” he said.
Meanwhile, the district administration, the police department and various other department officials visited Dehu for the last two days to inspect the arrangements for the PM’s visit. On June 14, at 5pm, the PM will inaugurate the ‘Shila temple’ inside the main Dehu temple and will have an interaction with warkaris on this occasion. This will be a historic visit before this year’s wari tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu.
