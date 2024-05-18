 After Baramati, CCTV cameras non-functional for few hours at Shirur strong room - Hindustan Times
After Baramati, CCTV cameras non-functional for few hours at Shirur strong room

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (SP) faction filed a complaint with the election office on Friday and demanded an inquiry

A television screen casting the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage installed in a strong room was shut for a few hours on Thursday at Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Supriya Sule, the Baramati Lok Sabha candidate of the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, had shared a post on social media alleging that the security cameras of the godown where electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Baramati had been stored after the polling on May 7 were shut off for 45 minutes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (SP) faction filed a complaint with the election office on Friday and demanded an inquiry.

Rohit Pawar, NCP MLA, said, “After Baramati, the CCTV footage of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency was shut for 24 hours. The administration should conduct an inquiry.”

On May 13, Supriya Sule, the Baramati Lok Sabha candidate of the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, had shared a post on social media alleging that the security cameras of the godown where electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Baramati had been stored after the polling on May 7 were shut off for 45 minutes.

The election commission has kept the EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in strong rooms and all representatives have access to the cameras.

Ajay More, election officer, Shirur, said, “The CCTVs at the strong room got disconnected in the presence of all representatives. All the data is safe.”

Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector, took a review and appealed to citizens not to spread any rumours.

“The EVMs are kept in the strong room in the presence of the representatives of all party candidates. Even the police force is deployed here. For additional safety, CCTV screens have been made available for representatives,” he said.

