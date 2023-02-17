Home / Cities / Pune News / After BJP gets ailing MP Bapat for bypolls, Sharad Pawar to hold rally next week

After BJP gets ailing MP Bapat for bypolls, Sharad Pawar to hold rally next week

After Bapat’s appearance, Congress’ Kasba Peth candidate Ravindra Dhnagegar met Pawar on Friday morning and requested him to hold a rally in Kasba Peth assembly constituency. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled all stops and got ailing MP Girish Bapat to address a meet, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) does not want to be left out.

To campaign for the upcoming Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls, NCP leader Sharad Pawar is likely to hold a public rally on February 23.

After Bapat’s appearance, Congress’ Kasba Peth candidate Ravindra Dhnagegar met Pawar on Friday morning and requested him to hold a rally in Kasba Peth assembly constituency.

The bypolls have now become a matter of prestige and both, the BJP and MVA are gunning to win the election. The senior leadership of both the parties are investing time and efforts to campaign.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “We are planning to organise a public rally, where Sharad Pawar would be present. The bypolls will be held on February 26, and all campaigns will have to be over by February 24. Considering this, we plan to hold the rally on February 23 evening.”

