After dry September, 133 mm rainfall in Pune sets new record since 1896

With 133 mm rainfall received in 24 hours starting from 8.30 am on September 25 till 8.30 am on September 26, Pune set a new all-time high September record since 1896, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. The heavy rains contributed significantly to recover from deficit September rainfall till mid-month to above normal till September 26. The seasonal rainfall in Pune is also recorded at significantly high compared to the normal rainfall. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The city recorded just 21.3 mm rainfall till September 15, which was in deficit category against the monthly normal rainfall of 146.3 mm. However, as rainfall activities picked up in the last four days, the city not only surpassed the normal rainfall level and matched up the deficit for September, but also set a new historic record for 24-hour rainfall. As per the IMD data, the city has received 196.2 mm rainfall till 8:30 am on September 26 — 49.9 mm additional rainfall compared to the normal level.

The seasonal rainfall in Pune is also recorded at significantly high compared to the normal rainfall. The IMD data shows normal rainfall in Pune city for the monsoon season between June, July, August and September (JJAS) as 638.2 mm. However, the city recorded nearly 1,121.5 mm rainfall, which is nearly 400 mm more than the normal rainfall, this monsoon season. It was also the highest seasonal rainfall since 2008. The second highest rainfall was 1,071.9 mm recorded in 2019.

After experiencing an intense rainfall in the city on September 25, the intensity reduced in Pune on September 26. Despite an orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall, light showers were reported across the city during evening time and 4.1 mm rainfall was recorded at Shivajinagar till 5:30 pm

SD Sanap, senior Scientist, IMD Pune said, “The model suggests that the rainfall activity in Pune is likely to reduce from September 27 onwards. Hence, a yellow alert has been issued for Pune on September 27 and the city is unlikely to receive rainfall till September 30.”