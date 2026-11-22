PUNE: The Central Railway (CR) has removed a long-standing speed restriction on the Igatpuri-Manmad railway section ahead of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela by rectifying a defective track layout at Banganga Bridge in Kasbe Sukene yard of the Bhusawal division. Following the completion of engineering work on November 16 and 17, trains can now operate at the normal sectional speed of 130 kmph as against the earlier restricted speed of 75 kmph, which had been in force for more than two years. CR has removed speed restriction on Igatpuri-Manmad railway section ahead of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela by rectifying a defective track layout at Banganga Bridge. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)) more

As per the information shared by the railways, the rectification was carried out at the approach of Banganga bridge (bridge no. 212/1) on the Up line of the Igatpuri-Manmad section. The work involved several engineering corrections to improve track geometry and ensure a smooth transition of trains through the bridge approach. As part of the exercise, railway engineers straightened an existing false curve over a stretch of approximately 43 metres on the Bhusawal-end approach to eliminate an abrupt change in track alignment.

Additionally, point no. 101B was shifted laterally by around 330 mm towards the Down line to bring it into proper alignment. Cross-over no. 102A/B was also dismantled to remove constraints in the existing track layout and facilitate the necessary corrections. Following its removal, the plain track was shifted by approximately 350 mm towards the Down line using mechanical jacks. Further alignment corrections were undertaken to ensure smooth and continuous track geometry through the bridge approach and the bridge section.

“The improvements have significantly enhanced the track geometry at Banganga bridge and its Bhusawal-end approach, allowing trains to negotiate the stretch at the normal sectional speed. The removal of the speed restriction is expected to improve train movement, reduce operational constraints and contribute to better punctuality on this important railway corridor,” said Swapnil Nila, CR chief public relations officer.

The development assumes significance ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, which is expected to attract a large number of pilgrims from across the country. The Igatpuri-Manmad section serves as a crucial rail corridor for passengers travelling to Nashik. With the removal of the speed restriction, the CR expects improved line capacity and smoother operations, particularly when additional special trains are introduced to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the religious gathering.