AI-based synchrony system gives new life to two cancer patients

Doctors have treated two cancer patients using an advanced Radixact System with the artificial intelligence (AI)-based synchrony automatic real-time motion technology. The patients — 70-year-old male with grade 4 lung carcinoma and 62-year-old male with prostate cancer — were treated using the technology and have recovered well. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The technique is used to treat cancers of lung, liver, gastrointestinal, and prostate cancers with better outcomes as compared to other methods.

Dr Abhishek Purkayastha, Dr Jyoti Mehta, Dr Santosh Sahu and their patients addressed a press meet in the city on Wednesday.

According to the doctors, the technology is claimed to be a precise and safer option to treat various cancers like lung, liver, gastrointestinal, and prostate. The medical treatment costs between ₹3 and ₹5 lakh, they said.

Dr Purkayastha, consultant, dept of tomotherapy and radiation oncology, said, “AI algorithms can precisely track the tumour’s position throughout the treatment process. The system adjusts the radiation beam’s trajectory, adapting to any subtle changes in the tumour’s location caused by patient movement. In the 70-year-old patient, it took around one-and-a-half months to complete the sessions and he can walk up to 5 km without any breathing issues and has no symptoms till now. It also has no side-effects as healthy cells are not affected and the tomo therapy time is only 3 to 5 minutes.”

Dr Mehta, MD, radiation and clinical oncologist, said, “The 62-year-old patient benefitted from the technology. Synchrony-based image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) combines real-time imaging with precise radiation delivery. It synchronises the movement of the prostate, which can shift due to natural processes such as breathing or bowel movements, with the radiation beam.”

According to the doctors, the medical procedures are conducted for the first time in Maharashtra as the machine is only available at their facility.