AirAsia Bengaluru-Pune flight delayed by 5 hours due to confusion over Covid test

PUNE The AirAsia Bengaluru-Pune flight was delayed by five hours on Monday after a flyer informed the crew that she is Covid-19 positive at the last moment. However, when the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was again conducted at the airport, the woman’s report was negative.

As per norm if a person has taken both vaccines doses RT-PCR negative is not mandatory, but only for those who have taken one on no dose.

“A guest onboard i5 1472 from Bengaluru to Pune received a message that her RT-PCR test was positive. The guest brought it to the notice of the crew. All guests were offloaded and the aircraft was cleaned as per protocols. Subsequently, on departure, the aircraft experienced a minor technical issue. The crew after completing all actions elected to return back to Bengaluru. The aircraft was then changed to facilitate travel,” said AirAsia India spokesperson.

The sources on request of anonymity confirmed that on conducting the RAT test again the report came negative.

“AirAsia India assures all passengers that we place safety and security at the foremost and are addressing the failure before returning the aircraft for further service,” added the AirAsia spokesperson.