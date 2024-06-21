Almost the whole of Maha now under monsoon cover

After arriving early in Maharashtra on June 6, the southwest monsoon stopped progressing after covering at least 65% of the area of the state by June 12. More than eight days after this break phase, the monsoon has revived in Maharashtra and now covers nearly 92% of the area of the state except some part of Nandurbar district. Due to the break phase however, the onset of the monsoon in the state has been delayed by five to six days against the usual date of June 15. The monsoon usually arrives in Maharashtra around June 7 and covers the entire state by June 15. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

This year, the monsoon arrived early as compared to last year. The monsoon usually arrives in Maharashtra around June 7 and covers the entire state by June 15. Last year, it arrived in Konkan on June 11 and covered some parts of the Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts and the entire Sindhudurg district. This year, the monsoon entered the state on June 6 from the southern part as the Arabian branch of the monsoon was strong. After entering Maharashtra, the monsoon covered the districts of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri and parts of Solapur. It made gradual progress after arriving in Maharashtra and entered Pune from Baramati on June 8. It took two days for the monsoon to cover the entire Pune district. After covering nearly 65% of the area in Maharashtra till June 12, the advancement of the monsoon ground to a halt.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that the monsoon advancement stopped due to the absence of strong monsoon currents in both the Arabian Sea- and Bay of Bengal- branch. The Bay of Bengal branch was inactive after the occurrence of cyclone Remal and hasn’t revived since. After making significant advancement, the Arabian Sea branch, too, weakened owing to the absence of a strong current. According to the latest observation however, both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea branch have started reviving. Currently, the Bay of Bengal branch has revived, encouraging further advancement of the monsoon in Maharashtra, Kashyapi said. As per the data, currently almost the entire state is under monsoon cover except parts of the Nandurbar and Dhule districts. With the revival of the monsoon, the state is likely to experience an increase in rainfall activity in the upcoming days.

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “Currently, wind circulation is active over Vidarbha and the adjoining areas. The state is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Sindhudurg district for the next five days. Some parts of central Maharashtra including Pune are likely to get more rainfall activity from June 23 onwards, and a yellow alert has been issued for the same. All districts in Vidarbha have been issued a yellow alert for the next five days as there are chances of moderate to heavy rain during this period.”

In Pune, there are chances of light rainfall between June 22 and June 24. From June 25 onwards, rainfall activity is likely to increase, particularly in the ghat areas. There are chances of heavy rainfall in isolated areas on June 27. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pune, and people are advised to follow the warning alert carefully, said Apte.