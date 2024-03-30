Amid old disputes, man attacked with koyta

A 42-year-old man was attacked with a koyta in the Pandav Nagar area on Friday. The incident was reported at around 3:30 pm, and the accused has been identified as Kishor Dhotre (36), a resident of Hadapsar. A team of Chatuhshringi Police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the victim, Shankar Mirekar and accused Dhotre know each other, and the attack happened out of old disputes between the duo. To take revenge for old disputes, the accused Dhotre called Mirekar to have a cup of tea with him.

Accordingly, on Friday at around 3:30 pm, Mirekar met Dhotre, after that there were arguments and as a matter further escalated, the accused attacked the victim with a koyta.

A team of Chatuhshringi Police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. The entire incident was recorded on camera by passersby on the road. Both the accused and the victim have been injured in this case and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered at Chatuhshringi Police Station under IPC sections 307,504 and 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.