 Amid old disputes, man attacked with koyta - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Amid old disputes, man attacked with koyta

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Police said the victim, Shankar Mirekar and accused Dhotre know each other, and the attack happened out of old disputes between the duo

A 42-year-old man was attacked with a koyta in the Pandav Nagar area on Friday. The incident was reported at around 3:30 pm, and the accused has been identified as Kishor Dhotre (36), a resident of Hadapsar.

A team of Chatuhshringi Police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A team of Chatuhshringi Police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the victim, Shankar Mirekar and accused Dhotre know each other, and the attack happened out of old disputes between the duo. To take revenge for old disputes, the accused Dhotre called Mirekar to have a cup of tea with him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Accordingly, on Friday at around 3:30 pm, Mirekar met Dhotre, after that there were arguments and as a matter further escalated, the accused attacked the victim with a koyta.

A team of Chatuhshringi Police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. The entire incident was recorded on camera by passersby on the road. Both the accused and the victim have been injured in this case and shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered at Chatuhshringi Police Station under IPC sections 307,504 and 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Amid old disputes, man attacked with koyta
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On