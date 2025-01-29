Andhare says party workers unhappy with Supriya Sule 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and deputy party chief Sushma Andhare has stirred fresh controversy within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Speaking to the media in Pune on Tuesday, Andhare revealed that party workers from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency have expressed dissatisfaction with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule. This has once again brought internal tensions within the MVA into the spotlight. Sule has on her part said she will address the concerns of the Sena members in the meeting on Thursday To pacify the workers, Sanjay Raut reportedly assured them that the matter would be taken up with Sule. (HT PHOTO)

In response, Sule has sought to downplay the issue, adopting a conciliatory stance to defuse the matter.

According to Andhare, the discontent was voiced by party workers from Baramati, Daund, and Purandar areas. “Our workers claim to have worked tirelessly for Supriya Sule during the elections, going above and beyond for her success. However, they feel their efforts have not been appreciated adequately. This frustration was shared directly with MP Sanjay Raut,” Andhare told reporters.

She further added, “At a meeting yesterday, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers from Indapur, Daund, Purandar, and Baramati openly expressed their dissatisfaction with Supriya Sule. They feel that despite their hard work during the elections, they did not receive the recognition or response they expected from her, leaving them hurt.”

To pacify the workers, Sanjay Raut reportedly assured them that the matter would be taken up with Sule. “Raut promised to convey their concerns to Supriya Sule during the ongoing parliamentary session in Delhi. He also assured the workers that, if needed, a meeting between Sule and party workers from these constituencies would be arranged to resolve the grievances,” Andhare said.

Later Sule said she would hold a meeting with Shiv Sena members on Thursday and concerns, if any, will be addressed. “I have already spoken to Raut, and Andhare on the subject and if anyone is unhappy, it is my duty as an MP from the area to address the concerns,” Sule said.