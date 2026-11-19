Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continued its anti-encroachment drive for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with action concentrated around Wadeshwar on Fergusson College (FC) Road. Civic teams targeted unauthorised establishments and encroachments occupying public spaces, with some premises sealed during the operation. (HT)

Civic teams targeted unauthorised establishments and encroachments occupying public spaces, with some premises sealed during the operation.

The action follows the civic administration’s renewed crackdown after the issue triggered a heated debate at the PMC general body meeting, with elected representatives questioning the failure to keep footpaths and roads free of encroachments.

The administration has promised sustained action, maintaining that the drive will not be restricted to FC Road.