Archaeological dept to spend 30cr to conserve monuments and forts

For the first time ever, the conservation of some of the archaeological monuments in Pune district will be carried out by the state archaeological department with ₹30 crore in funds allocated by the Pune district administration under the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC). The state archaeological department will carry out the conservation of archaeological monuments including the birthplace of Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar of Indore - Wafgaon Gadhi in Khed taluka; Tung and Tikona Forts; Mastani- Lake and Kabar; and Nageshwar Temple. Tung Fort. (HT PHOTO)

The state government had earlier announced that in every district, 3% of DPDC funds should be allocated for the preservation of archaeological monuments which come under the state archaeology department. Accordingly, the Pune DPDC has allocated ₹30 crore in funds for the conservation work of archaeological monuments in the district.

“It is important to preserve our historic monuments and for that, as per the instructions of the state government, a fund allocation of ₹30 crore has been made for the conservation of important monuments across Pune district. The work will be carried out by the state archaeological department; currently, the fund allocation process is going on and soon, the work will also start,” said Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh.

Giving details of the conservation work to be carried out for the first time at some of the archaeological monuments in Pune district, Vilas Vahane, assistant director of the Pune division of the state archaeological department, said, “As funds have been allocated under the Pune DPDC for conservation of monuments, we have started work on the conservation of 15 monuments. Currently, we are in the process of floating tenders and get estimates for the conservation works to be carried out.”

“In Pune district, conservation of several monuments will be carried out. Interestingly, conservation will be carried out for the first time in case of some monuments such as: Mastani Lake, Mastani Tomb, Tung and Tikona forts, and Wafgaon Gadhi which is the birthplace of Yashwantrao Holkar. There was a demand for these monuments to be conserved and accordingly, work is now going to be carried out,” said Vahane.

Conservation works include repairing and building of new walls at the forts, Gadhi and other monuments. They also include removal of trees, excavation, clearing of mud and dirt, building of roads and cleaning of water bodies. Sagar Chintal, a member of the Jay Shivba Trekking Group, said, “We often take people to the Tung and Tikona forts for trekking and every time, we realise that there is an urgent need for conservation works. If the archaeological department is carrying out conservation work, it will be good for everyone.”

