Arrest of motorcycle thief helps Pune police solve six cases

The Pune police arrested one person in connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Monday.

The accused, Santosh Suresh Yadav was arrested on Saturday from Kothrud.

During night patrolling, police officer PV Kulkarni and his team found a suspicious man with a motorcycle. When asked more about motorcycles and its documents he failed to provide satisfactory answers, said police officials.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Yadav had stolen four motorcycles from Kothrud, Alankar and Hinjewadi areas, cases of which were registered in the respective police stations.

PV Kulkarni, Assistant police inspector at Kothrud police station said, “Accused was involved in many motorcycle theft cases. His arrest helped us to solve at least six theft cases.”

According to Kulkarni, the accused would steal the motorcycle and used it until the fuel tank dried up. He would then dump the vehicle and plan to steal another one.

The police have recovered 4 motorcycles worth ₹1 lakh and identification of more vehicles is underway.

According to officials,6 motorcycles theft cases have been registered in Kothrud, Hinjewadi and Alankar police chowky and ASI Kulkarni is investigating the case further.