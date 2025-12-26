Aspirants in touch with rival parties as ticket, alliance uncertainty looms

With municipal elections being held after a gap of nearly four years, uncertainty over ticket allocation has prompted a large number of aspirants across parties to open communication channels with rival political outfits, sources said. Most aspirants continue to see the BJP as their first preference, given its organisational strength in the city. (HT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) both have a large pool of aspirants in Pune. Against this backdrop, several hopefuls are maintaining cordial ties with opposition parties as well. Sources said that while rebellion after denial of tickets is common in every election, the scale of such cross-party outreach is larger this time.

Ajit Pawar recently alleged that the BJP had violated an earlier understanding within the Mahayuti alliance not to induct leaders from partner parties. “The BJP gave entry to leaders from the NCP despite the agreement. Since they broke the rule, we also did not follow it. Many candidates who are not confident of getting a BJP ticket are now in touch with us,” Pawar said.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar acknowledged that discussions were underway. “Several leaders from opposition parties are in contact with us. We have already inducted some leaders, and decisions on others will be taken in the next phase,” he said.

The churn is not limited to the ruling alliance. A Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of clarity over alliances had added to the uncertainty. “I was expecting an understanding within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Now that it is clear Congress will contest independently, I may join another party. Discussions are already underway,” the leader said.

Even within the BJP, some aspirants are uneasy. “Our first preference is to contest on our party’s ticket. But if tickets are denied and newcomers are preferred, those of us who have waited for years will have to rethink our political future,” a BJP leader said anonymously.

With nominations still some time away, leaders across Congress, the BJP and both factions of the NCP are expected to intensify backchannel talks, signalling a period of heightened political flux in the run-up to the civic polls.