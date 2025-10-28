ATS arrests one, raids multiple locations in crackdown linked to Pune ISIS case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested 28-year-old Zubair Hangargekar, from the Kondhwa area of Pune city, for his alleged involvement in radicalisation activities and connection with a banned organisation, officials said.

He was produced before a Pune court and remanded to police custody till November 4.

The ATS has stepped up its operations against individuals suspected of aiding and abetting terror-related activities, conducting multiple raids across the Kondhwa.

According to senior ATS officials, the action follows a series of coordinated search operations conducted earlier this month as part of an investigation into the alleged ISIS terror funding and firearms supply network.

On October 9, the ATS carried out searches at 19 locations across Pune, including Kondhwa, Khadak, Wanowrie, Khadki, and Bhosari. The raids led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices, hard drives, pen drives, documents, and other materials.

After monitoring his activities, the ATS on Monday arrested Hangargekar by registering a separate case, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

Preliminary investigation states that the seized material revealed incriminating digital evidence, including video footage that suggested the suspects were allegedly planning coordinated terror attacks across Mumbai, Pune, and other major Indian cities.

In a statement issued on Monday, a senior ATS official said, “The ATS Maharashtra had conducted searches of multiple premises on October 9 in a terror-related case in Pune. The operation resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices, documents, and literature. Based on the incriminating material uncovered during the investigation, an FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as amended in 2008. Pursuant to the registration of the FIR, the ATS arrested an individual on October 27 in Pune. Further investigation in the case is underway.”

The ongoing probe is closely tied to the 2023 ISIS module case, which came to light in July 2023, when Pune Police arrested three men—Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam (31), Mohammed Yusuf Khan (25), and Mohammed Yunus Yakub Saki (27)—from the Kothrud area on suspicion of vehicle theft. Subsequent investigations revealed that the trio was allegedly linked to the ISIS-affiliated Al Sufa terror group.

During searches of their Kondhwa residence, police had seized drone components, a white powder later identified as explosive material, a pistol pouch, and live cartridges. Alam, a native of Jharkhand, had escaped custody during a house search but was rearrested by Delhi Police in October 2023.

The case was later transferred to the Maharashtra ATS on July 22, 2023, which invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to pursue leads on a broader network suspected of involvement in terror funding, recruitment, and arms procurement.