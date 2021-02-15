Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace

Two men who were out on a morning walk were attacked by a pack of dogs at Balewadi High Street road on February 13, 2021. One of them suffered injuries on his leg due to dog bite.

Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.”

Another resident of Balewadi, Tushar Gadgil, said, “I was out on a morning walk when I was attacked by a pack of dogs and one of them also bit me on my ankle. This was on December 27 last year.”

“It has become difficult to walk along freely on the road leading to Balewadi High Street. We have written about the stray dog menace to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ward office and even to the health department, but nothing has been so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Sopan Baug area too residents are irked by the stray dog menace.

“There is a group of at least ten dogs spread out on the road at two locations, one just outside a chicken shop in the area and one a little further, so we have to be careful while walking on the road leading from Sopan Baug to Race Course,” said Sachin Khandelwal of Sopan Baug Residents’ Association.

A PMC official from the dog squad on condition of anonymity said, “We are working on sterilizing and vaccinating the stray dogs. In 2019-2020, we managed to sterilize 19,500 dogs while in year earlier it was 11,500 dogs. We had only two months off during the Covid lockdown, but we managed to capture most of the dogs.”

If you want to register a complaint with PMC call on 96899317