Bawankule asks Nana Patole to reveal names of ministers allegedly linked to Kharat case

Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday challenged Congress leader Nana Patole to publicly disclose the names of the four ministers Patole had alleged were linked to the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat case. Bawankule said that serious allegations should not be made merely for political mileage. Patole had claimed that he would soon share the names of these ministers with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (HT)

Patole had alleged that four cabinet ministers were connected to the case involving Kharat, who is now under arrest for sexual exploitation and financial irregularities. Patole had claimed that he would soon share the names of these ministers with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“It is okay that he is sharing names with the chief minister, but he should reveal the names openly. Who is stopping Patole from disclosing these names? In fact, he should disclose these names today itself. It is not good to make such statements to get publicity,” Bawankule told reporters in Pune. As regards the interrogation of Rupali Chakankar, the police will disclose related information from time to time, Bawankule said.

Asked about the threat to Kharat in police custody, Bawankule clarified, “Kharat is safe in police custody, and if he (Patole) dares, he should publicly announce the names of the ministers connected with Kharat.”

Bawankule asserted that the law would take its course and those guilty would face action as per legal procedure, irrespective of political affiliation.

A special ceremony was held on the occasion of the 62nd foundation day of Bharati Vidyapeeth. Bawankule inaugurated the extended building of Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Fine Arts while state school education minister Dada Bhuse released the anniversary special issue of ‘Vichar Bharati’, the official publication of Bharati Vidyapeeth.

During his interaction with the media in Pune, Bawankule also spoke about the Maharashtra government’s proposed Land Titling Act, which aims to provide legal certainty and guaranteed ownership rights for land and property holders across the state.

“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed us to have the Land Titling Act in the state. Currently, documents such as the 7/12 extract and property cards are not considered as conclusive proof of ownership, creating hurdles for investors and causing disputes in land transactions. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a system of ‘guaranteed title’ for properties, giving owners stronger legal protection and making land ownership more transparent and secure,” Bawankule said.

Bawankule said that the government believes that the reform will encourage both domestic and foreign investment by increasing confidence in Maharashtra’s property market. He added that the government is working on finalising the legal framework by July this year.

The minister also addressed technical glitches affecting Setu citizen service centres across the state. He said complaints regarding server issues and delays in public services had been brought to the government’s notice, and discussions had already taken place with the IT department and senior officials.

Assuring relief to students and citizens facing inconvenience due to technical problems, Bawankule said, “Thus the government would consider extending deadlines wherever necessary to ensure that people do not suffer because of system failures.”

On other ongoing controversies, including the Nida Khan case and the recent incident involving NCP spokesperson Vikas Lawande, Bawankule maintained that the government will allow the legal process to proceed independently and fairly.

Commenting on public demand for capital punishment in a recent Nasrapur rape-and-murder case that sparked statewide outrage, Bawankule said, “Already, our CM Devendra Fadnavis, and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar have clarified that there is no provision to hang the accused person on the street in our democracy. For that, we have to fight the legal battle as early as possible.”

The government understands the emotions of citizens; Bawankule emphasised, while stressing that punishment can only be decided through due legal process and proceedings.