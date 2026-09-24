Beed administration asks Ganesh mandals to avoid immersion in drinking water sources

With Beed facing a drought-like situation and limited water availability, the district administration has appealed to Ganesh mandals and devotees to avoid immersing idols in water bodies used for drinking water and instead use 13 artificial tanks arranged across the district. Officials have appealed to Ganesh mandals and devotees to use the designated artificial ponds and tanks instead of drinking water sources. (FILE)

District Collector Vivek Johnson held meetings with representatives of Ganesh mandals and urged organisers to cooperate with the administration during the immersion processions. The administration said the alternative arrangements were aimed at allowing devotees to follow the immersion ritual while protecting drinking water sources from being used for large-scale immersion.

“We have conducted several meetings with mandals and devotees. We have appealed to them to avoid immersing Ganesh idols in drinking water bodies during the upcoming visarjan processions. We have made special arrangements for artificial water tanks specifically for the immersion process,” Johnson said.

The administration has arranged 13 artificial tanks across the district — one in Parli, two in Ambajogai, one each in Georai, Shirur Kasar, Ashti and Dharur, three each in Wadwani and Kaij. Some of the arrangements have been made using dumpers.

Officials have appealed to Ganesh mandals and devotees to use the designated artificial ponds and tanks instead of drinking water sources. The move is intended to reduce pressure on water bodies that are already being used to meet the drinking water requirements of villages and towns.

The administration has also asked mandals to inform devotees about the alternative immersion facilities and ensure that processions follow the arrangements made by local authorities.

The appeal comes amid concerns over limited water availability in Beed, where drinking water resources are under pressure. Authorities are seeking the cooperation of citizens and mandals to conserve available water and protect sources used for drinking water during the visarjan processions.