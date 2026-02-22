Beed school headmaster suspended after students made to write SSC exam under tent

The superintendent and headmaster of Yashwant Vidyalaya in Kurla village, Beed district, were suspended on Saturday after students had to sit for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination under a temporary tent due to a shortage of classrooms. The incident occurred on February 20. Due to inadequate seating arrangements, the management erected a temporary tent on the school terrace and conducted the Marathi language paper inside it on the first day of the examination. (HT)

The school functions from rented premises with only six classrooms, yet it was approved as an SSC examination centre for students from four different schools. Due to inadequate seating arrangements, the management erected a temporary tent on the school terrace and conducted the Marathi language paper inside it on the first day of the examination.

Students were forced to write their examination in extreme heat and uncomfortable conditions, triggering widespread anger among parents and strong criticism of the education department’s planning.

Nandkumar Bedse, acting chairman, Maharashtra State Board, reacting strongly to the incident, said, “We have ordered the suspension of the management head of the institution. The incident is completely unacceptable. There was absolutely no need to conduct the examination under a tent. If we had been informed about the classroom shortage in time, we could have easily arranged seating at another examination centre. Unfortunately, we were informed only at 11 am, just as the examination was about to begin.”

He further added, “For the remaining papers, students have been shifted to nearby centres with CCTV surveillance and adequate infrastructure. Disciplinary action, including suspension, was taken against the responsible principal, AM Raut, and the centre superintendent will be held fully accountable for this lapse.”

Priyarani Patil, district education officer, said, “A well-equipped zilla parishad school building was available nearby, but the centre superintendent and school authorities failed to inform the administration in advance about the shortage of classrooms. Had they informed us even a day earlier, alternative arrangements could have been easily made. The tent was erected overnight without official approval.”

Accordingly, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981, action has been taken under Rule 28(5) and Rules 33, 34, 35, 36 and 37 of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981 the official has been placed under suspension from the afternoon of February 21, until further inquiry is completed.

The suspension order also states that during the inquiry period, the official will not be allowed to resign, leave headquarters, or undertake any private employment.