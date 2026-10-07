Beed to deploy round-the-clock security at 164 reservoirs as water stocks fall

With water stocks in Beed’s reservoirs falling to 16.38% amid worsening drought conditions, the district administration has ordered round-the-clock security at all 164 large, medium and small dams to prevent illegal water lifting and protect drinking-water sources. Of the eight major water storage projects in Parli taluka, three have less than 10% usable water remaining, according to officials. (FILE)

“We have noticed more than 2,000 cases of illegal water lifting and theft. To protect water for drinking purposes, we have instructed local bodies to make security arrangements at all dams,” said Beed district collector Vivek Johnson.

The security arrangements will focus on preventing illegal pumping, unauthorised water lifting, pipeline damage and other forms of unauthorised withdrawal, particularly from reservoirs supplying drinking water to villages and towns.

The move is already being implemented in Parli Vaijnath taluka, where the administration has deployed teams round the clock at the Van medium irrigation project at Nagapur from Tuesday. The reservoir is a key drinking-water source for Parli city and around 15 villages, and its usable storage has fallen to 19.72%.

Of the eight major water storage projects in Parli taluka, three have less than 10% usable water remaining, according to officials.

At Van, teams comprising revenue officials, gram panchayat staff, municipal employees, police personnel, Mahavitaran staff, minor irrigation department employees and police patils have been deployed to prevent unauthorised withdrawal.

Two teams will work 12-hour shifts, from 8am to 8pm and 8pm to 8am.

“Van reservoir’s usable storage has fallen below 20%. Since Parli city and around 15 villages depend on this source, any further decline will directly affect drinking-water supply. Following the district collector’s directions, various measures are being implemented to protect the water sources,” said Parli tehsildar Vinod Ranaware.

Officials said the immediate priority is to ensure that the remaining water is reserved primarily for drinking purposes and to prevent illegal extraction from further reducing available stocks.

The district-wide security plan will require coordination between the revenue administration, police, local bodies, irrigation officials and other departments. The administration is also preparing alternative water sources as it anticipates further depletion over the coming months.