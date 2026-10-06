Maharashtra govt orders 10% water cut from Oct 16 amid ‘early-stage drought’ under El Nino effect

Deficient rains have caused water scarcity across Maharashtra, a consequence of the El Nino effect on weather, which is expected to continue into the next year. Drought has been declared in as many as 265 talukas, where the Trigger-1 criterion was applied during the 2026 kharif season. This signals early-stage drought, characterised by a rainfall deficit of more than 25% alongside a minimum 21-day dry spell.

Monday’s announcement follows last week’s meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on drought-related measures, which had suggested the impending 10% water cut. “The water resources department has undertaken a dam-wise and use-wise assessment of available water up to August 31, 2027, with drinking water being given highest priority. All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement the 10% water cut from October 16.” said Mahajan.

The decision was announced by state water resources minister Girish Mahajan on Monday as average water availability in the state’s dams stood at just 75.25% at the end of the four-month monsoon period, against 88.82% during the same period last year.

With Maharashtra in the grip of drought-like conditions, the state government has ordered a minimum 10% water cut across the state from October 16. All urban and rural local bodies have been told to effect the cut, while industries have been instructed to recycle at least 30% of the water used by them.

Already, drinking water is being supplied to 481 villages and 1,862 hamlets across 11 districts via tankers. In addition to the water cut, local bodies have been told to ensure that no leakages in water supply take place. Sewage treatment plants (STPs) must operate at full capacity, with treated wastewater used for gardens, construction and washing purposes. Industries must recycle at least 30% of the water used by them.

Drinking water given priority Under the state’s water-management plan, drinking water requirements will be prioritised while planning water from dams and reservoirs. Water required for drinking purposes will be reserved up to August 31, 2027, after taking into account evaporation, siltation and unauthorised extraction. A 10% additional emergency buffer stock will be maintained in every reservoir. Under extreme circumstances, water from dead storage may be used after technical assessment.

The measures will also impact agriculture. Water will be allocated for irrigation only after meeting drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements. Rabi foodgrain and fodder crops will get priority, followed by other rabi crops.

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Mahajan said the water resources, revenue, agriculture, industries and urban development departments are working together to tackle the drought-like situation in the state.