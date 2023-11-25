Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Cummins India Redefine 2023 announces winners Cummins India announces winners of its flagship B-school case study competition – Redefine 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Cummins India announced winners of its flagship B-school case study competition – Redefine 2023. Team Vision from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai emerged champion clinching the trophy and cash prize. Team Comeback from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai bagged runner-up award. The winning teams will also be enrolled in mentorship programme with the Cummins India leadership. The six shortlisted teams also included Hellios from IIM Lucknow; Benchwarmers from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune; Synergy and Inquisitors from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). Themed around ‘Unlocking the Power of Digitalization in the Aftermarket’, this year’s edition drew participation from 3,752 students across 938 teams representing 18 B-schools.

PBC’s Aero Hub gives drone training to 19 girls

Pune: A 19-member all-woman batch completed drone training at PBC’s Aero Hub at Saswad in Pune district. The state’s first women batch underwent 15-day training for medium drones up to 50kg. The training, recognised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was part of the Indian Farmer’s Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) programme for women under which they are being given a three-wheeler electric vehicle as well as a drone set to boost rural development and women empowerment. IoTech, one of the leading drones-making companies also participated in the programme.

PN Gadgil Exclusive collaborates with Solitario

Pune: As part of its expansion plans in Pune, Goa, and other states, PN Gadgil Exclusive - Nal Stop announced its collaboration with Solitario, a Pune-based manufacturer and retailer of lab-grown diamonds through chemical vapour deposition method.

Amul Clean Fuel BioCNG car rally

Pune: Amul Clean Fuel BioCNG car rally was recently flagged off from Khed area near Pimpri-Chinchwad by Jayen Mehta, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation; Kenichiro Toyofuku, director (sustainability), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Dr Verghese Kurien. The rally is travelling to Mumbai, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Statue of Unity, Godhra, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, and Anand covering more than 1,400 km.

PPG Asian Paints’ centre opens at NIBM

Pune: PPG Asian Paints launch its car detailing and décor business Cartisan centre at NIBM. “Cartisan offers services tailored to elevate the appearance and protection of vehicles. Pune’s position as a significant hub for the automobile industry aligns perfectly with our mission at PPG Asian Paints to provide innovative aftermarket solutions,” said Jitendra Kalra, CEO, PPG Asian Paints.