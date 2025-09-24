BJGMC study links HPV infection with vaginal microbiome changes

A new study conducted by the department of microbiology, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (BJGMC), Pune, has revealed that Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) infection is closely associated with changes in the vaginal microbiome of pre-menopausal women. The study, titled ‘Human Papilloma Virus Infection and Vaginal Microbiome Profiles in Pre-Menopausal Women’ was carried out by Dr Smriti Shende, Dr Rashmita Das, Dr Suvarna Joshi, Dr Sushma Yanamandra, Dr Nyabom Taji and Dr Rajesh P Karyakarte. The findings of the research have been published last month in the international medical journal, Cureus. The study included pre-menopausal women clinically suspected of HPV infection based on the presence of symptoms; and pre-menopausal women with no clinical symptoms of genital infections, cervical pathology or other gynaecological complaints and no history of multiple sexual partners. (HT)

Conducted at the department of microbiology, BJGMC, from January 2021 to June 2022, the research studied a total 86 women aged 20 to 49 years. The study included pre-menopausal women clinically suspected of HPV infection based on the presence of symptoms; and pre-menopausal women with no clinical symptoms of genital infections, cervical pathology or other gynaecological complaints and no history of multiple sexual partners. The study excluded women with a prior history of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), hormonal therapy in the past six months, and who had received HPV vaccine.

The study compared the vaginal samples of HPV-positive and HPV-negative women. The study found that women with HPV infection had a lower level of protective Lactobacillus bacteria that play a key role in maintaining vaginal health, and a higher diversity of other microbes; an imbalance which may weaken natural defences and allow HPV to persist longer, increasing the risk of cervical disease.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the department of microbiology, BJGMC Pune, said, “This study underscores the critical link between HPV infection and vaginal microbiome alterations, highlighting the need for innovative microbiome-based strategies to enhance cervical health and prevent disease progression in women.”

Dr Rashmita Das said, “Our findings reveal how a disrupted vaginal microbiome may exacerbate HPV persistence, opening new avenues for targeted interventions that could complement existing cervical cancer prevention efforts.”

The authors of the study believe that these findings can help in developing new preventive strategies, including microbiome-based interventions, to complement existing measures like HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening. Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers in Indian women, and persistent HPV infection is its leading cause. This study highlights the need for greater awareness and research into women’s reproductive health.