Ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer responds to backlash over using AI to describe daughter to her teacher

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has responded to the backlash she’s facing after revealing that she used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by her startup to describe her daughter in three bullet points for a school assignment. Marissa Mayer has come under fire for asking AI to tell her about her own daughter. (LinkedIn/Marissa Mayer)

Mayer, 51, recently told The New York Times that she turned to Dazzle AI, her new consumer-focused startup, to help prepare a slide celebrating her daughter Marielle’s birthday. The incident sparked criticism online, with several people questioning why a mother needed AI to identify her own child’s qualities.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mayer said she had been asked to provide three bullet points about her daughter, who was almost 10 at the time. The AI tool described Marielle as empathetic, creative and an animal lover, a response Mayer reportedly considered “perfect”.

However, Mayer later clarified on X that she did not use the tool simply because she was overwhelmed by the task. Instead, she wanted to test the capabilities of an early prototype developed by her team.

“To be clear, I didn’t use Dazzle because I was overwhelmed by making a slide. I used it because summing up your child in a few bullets feels laughably limiting,” she wrote.

Mayer said the request came from the fourth-grade teachers of her daughter and her twin sister, Sylvana, who had asked for a slide celebrating each girl’s birthday on December 10. She said she pasted the email into Dazzle to test its limits, expecting the tool to struggle because facial recognition technology often fails to distinguish identical twins.

“Instead, Dazzle blew me away,” Mayer wrote, adding that the tool not only distinguished between the sisters but also retrieved forgotten kindergarten projects, including the “snake denomizer” and the “sandcat playground”, and connected them to Marielle’s personality.

Mayer said she combined the AI-generated insights with her own observations before showing the slide to her husband, Zachary Bogue. According to her, he was surprised by the details and asked how she remembered them. She then explained that the prototype had retrieved the information from her photos.