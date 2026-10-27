3 arrested for parading teen, father naked in Kolkata; cops take accused bare-chested through locality
The arrest came a day before the reconstruction, following an incident on Sunday evening within the limits of Sarsuna Police Station.
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday paraded three men who allegedly held an 18-year-old man, his father and his friend at gunpoint and forced them to walk naked on Sunday night in the Sarsuna area of south-east Kolkata, opposition leaders in West Bengal alleged.
Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) legislator Kunal Ghosh alleged that the Kolkata Police paraded the accused with their upper bodies bare.
“Uncivilised practice”
"The police acted promptly and arrested the accused. But parading these men on a public road with bare upper bodies is an uncivilised practice. It is not sanctioned by law," Ghosh said.
CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, too, criticised the police and said, "The state and Kolkata police were always known for crime detection, not for feudal practices," Salim said.
"The parents and maternal uncle of the 13-year-old girl - with whom the 18-year-old man allegedly had an affair - were arrested and remanded in police custody on Monday along with one of their associates. The three men were taken to the spot to corroborate their statements," a police officer said, requesting anonymity.
"The accused were taken to the same location where they forced the complainants to strip and walk back home. The accused were asked to provide every detail of what happened on Sunday night. They were not paraded but were made to walk along the road and describe how and where they committed the crime. This has been done in several other cases," the officer added.
Asked why the upper bodies of all three suspects were bare, the officer described it as a precautionary measure.
"It was a crowded place and they could have made an attempt to escape from custody. It is extremely difficult for anyone without a shirt to avoid being spotted from a distance," he said.
The girl's maternal uncle is the prime accused according to the complainants.
According to the complaint, the young man went to the Basundhara Park area during Lakshami Puja on Sunday evening to meet the girl when he and his friend were locked up. The accused later summoned the man's father over the phone.
"The 18-year-old and the minor girl have known each other for several months. The girl's family objected to their relationship. On Sunday, the maternal uncle, who works for online delivery companies, allegedly held a pistol at the young man, his father and his friend and threatened to kill them. The three were allegedly assaulted," a second police officer said.
The young man's father alleged that the girl's maternal uncle asked him to shoot his son with the pistol or stab him with a knife. When he refused to do either, all three were made to strip and walk naked on the main road.
Multiple charges, such as criminal intimidation, kidnapping and unlawful confinement, were pressed against the accused.
Talking to the media, the young man's father said, "We were not allowed to walk along a narrow bylane when they wanted to parade us. They took us to the busy main road. People shot videos that went viral."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More