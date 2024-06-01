BJMC’s new dean to focus on research, patient care

PUNE Dr Chandrakant Mhaske, who is holding additional charge as dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on Friday said his priority will be research and patient care. “The priority in patient care will be to cut down the mortality rate at SGH,” said Mhaske. The SGH has seen an average of 24 patient deaths per day, with a significant number of 8,875 deaths reported last year (HT PHOT)

Mhaske is an alumnus of BJMC and dean of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati. He worked as head of the department of dermatology at B JMC from 2004 to 2016 and later was posted as dean at Government Medical College at Aurangabad, Nanded and Kolhapur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mhaske has been given the charge of dean of BJMC after Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC was sent on compulsory leave on Wednesday in the Porsche car accident blood sample tampering case.

Mhaske, said, the BJMC has smart students and that can be a good research team to conduct various research and studies that will benefit the public at large.

“The focus is also to improve patient care and will start cutting down the mortality rate at the hospital. Every hospital has an average mortality rate and at SGH we want to bring it down,” he said.

The SGH has seen an average of 24 patient deaths per day, with a significant number of 8,875 deaths reported last year. Mhaske has promptly formed a committee to monitor serious patients admitted at SGH.

Mhaske, said, “SGH is a tertiary care hospital and the patients brought in the end stage are in bad condition. The reason to shift them would be financial issues or other problems but all these patients will be monitored. We will come up with a line of treatment for such bad patients which can decrease mortality in such patients.”