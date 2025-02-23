Bridging the language gap to preserve tribal dialects

The decline of tribal dialects in Maharashtra has been a growing concern with lack of proficient teachers and extensive use of Marathi contributing to the problem. However, amidst this linguistic erosion, Rushikesh Khilare, a 37-year-old researcher from Beed, has emerged as a bridge between the past and the future. Over the past decade, he has compiled seven volumes of dictionaries, documenting approximately 1.5 lakh words from 15 tribal dialects. His work aims to preserve these languages and improve education outcomes for tribal students who often struggle in schools due to the language barrier. Rushikesh Khilare (HT PHOTO)

Language barrier in tribal education

Maharashtra’s tribal population is spread across six major districts, with 49 dialects still in use. However, as government schools struggle to find teachers fluent in both tribal dialects and Marathi, communication gap persists, causing poor learning outcomes and declining use of these dialects among younger generations. While state schemes exist to support tribal education, the fundamental challenge remains – children cannot learn effectively if they do not understand the language of instruction.

Khilare, who holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), first encountered the issue in 2010 when he visited Melghat, a region known for its high child and maternal mortality rates due to malnutrition. While working on health projects with NGOs, he realised that education was the key to addressing many of the tribal community’s challenges. However, he observed that despite various government initiatives, language remained a significant barrier.

Determined to find a solution, he began researching tribal languages in 2014. His appeals to universities and educational institutions for support yielded no response, prompting him to take on the task independently.

Building linguistic archive

To immerse himself in the culture and language of tribal communities, Khilare lived in a temple in Harisal village, Amravati district. Over time, he gained the trust of locals, who took him from village to village, helping him collect words from various dialects. His team, comprising young volunteers from each village under the “Yuva Melghat” initiative, played a crucial role in the effort.

With guidance from professor Shubhangi Kardile of Deccan College, Pune, he learned linguistic documentation methods. His first project was compiling an encyclopedia of the Korku language from Melghat. The first edition, published in 2018, contained 704 words with accompanying pictures, funded through individual donations.

Recognising the need for a structured approach, Khilare and his associates started the RISE Foundation (Rushimela Indigenous Knowledge and Scientific Education) in 2018. The foundation focuses on documenting and preserving tribal languages while ensuring that education materials are available to students in their native tongues.

Expanding the project with technology

With support from his wife, Harshada, Khilare developed a model for researching tribal languages. His methodology involves consulting 3,500 to 4,000 members of each community before finalising an encyclopedia. The project has now entered the digital era, with companies like Persistent Systems, Tekdi Technology, and Snehalay collaborating to create software that digitises tribal dialects.

The team has also undertaken extensive audiovisual documentation, recording words phonetically in Devanagari script, as tribal languages lack a written form. Corporate sponsorship and CSR funding have enabled them to print 5,000 copies of each tribal dictionary, which are distributed free to schools.

Impact on tribal education

The introduction of these dictionaries has had a significant impact. “We conducted teacher training programmes and distributed the books free of cost, helping teachers understand what children were saying in their native language,” Khilare said. The improved classroom engagement increased attendance and boosted students’ confidence and academic performance. Earlier, many tribal students attended school only for mid-day meals and left soon after. Now, with lessons incorporating familiar words and contexts, their interest in education has grown.

Recognition and government interest

Recently, Khilare and his team met with Marathi language minister Uday Samant, who expressed interest in collaborating to enhance tribal dialect research. “The work done by Rushikesh Khilare and his team is invaluable for preserving our tribal languages and culture. We will explore ways to support the initiative through the Marathi language department,” said Samant.

Similarly, Ashok Ramji Uike, Maharashtra’s tribal development Minister, acknowledged the potential impact of the research. “The documentation of tribal languages will be instrumental in our outreach and development programmes. I will be meeting with the team to discuss how we can assist their efforts,” Uike told HT.

The road ahead

So far, Khilare’s team has completed research on 15 tribal languages, with 30 more yet to be documented. Over the next five years, they aim to complete the work in Maharashtra before expanding their efforts nationwide. Plans are also underway to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the research process, using modern technology to further refine and preserve tribal dialects.

Shriram Shinde, advisory member, RISE Foundation, highlighted the broader significance of this project. “Khilare’s efforts are not just about documenting words; they are about preserving the identity and heritage of tribal communities. His work ensures that these languages do not disappear and that future generations can continue to celebrate their culture.”

As tribal dialects face extinction due to modernisation and lack of institutional support, Khilare’s mission stands as a beacon of hope, ensuring that these languages are not lost to history but rather evolve with time, enriching the cultural fabric of Maharashtra.