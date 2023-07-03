CET Cell warns of action in case of irregular admission procedure

Educational institutions have been asked to conduct the management quota admission process only after three rounds of the ‘CAP’ from the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell). They have been warned of strict action in the event they enter vacant posts at the institution level by flouting rules. Educational institutions have been asked to conduct the management quota admission process only after three rounds of the ‘CAP’ from the State Common Entrance Test Cell (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The CET Cell has made it clear that rules must be strictly followed while implementing the admission process at the institutes.

As per the information shared by the state CET Cell, all rules are indicated in the information booklet regarding the admission process for institute-level seats. Institutes must accordingly implement the admission process by precisely following the rules. The list of applications made by the students while filling the vacancies and the final merit list is available on the website of the institute on the same day.

“This list should be published and sent through email for the information of CET rooms. The admission process for various degree and post-graduate professional courses is underway. Some seats remain vacant after all rounds of admission are over. Institutions are allowed to fill up the vacancies for admission at their level. However, parents complain that admissions are given by flouting the rules while filling the seats at the institutional level. The institute is expected to call for applications for admission and release the merit list. Accordingly, the admission process is sequential. In this, the CET Cell has warned that action will be taken against organisations violating the rules,” said a senior official of the state CET Cell on condition of anonymity.

Currently, the process of registration for admission underway, wherein application forms and documents are being verified. After completing all these processes, three regular admissions will be drawn and their schedule will be released soon.

