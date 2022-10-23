Chandrakant Patil to review 403cr development works in ZP

Chandrakant Patil, Pune guardian minister, has decided to review developmental projects in Pune zilla parishad sanctioned by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Speaking at a press meet in the city on Saturday, Patil said that as per the recent government resolution (GR) issued by the state while lifting ban on developmental works, every work approved by the previous government has to be reviewed by guardian minister.

Senior Pune District Planning Commission officials confirmed that the MVA government had approved around 6,500 developmental works for Pune zilla parishad in January 2021. Of which 4,500 works worth ₹403 crore will likely be examined by Patil.

“Many developmental works in Pune ZP were approved in a hurry in the past. As per the new GR, we have decided to scrutinise every work approved by the previous government,” he said.

Clearing the air about political upmanship, “In a meeting with planning commission, I assured the Opposition MLAs that all developmental works approved by the earlier government will not be scrapped as it is for villagers’ benefit. However, procedure laid by the GR will be followed. Hence, some proposed works may be cancelled and new added as it is a routine procedure,” Patil said.

As per the state officials, review of projects will be carried out at rural parts dominated by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as it has reportedly received more funds during Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure as the chief minister.

District planning commission officials said that only those works that have not started on ground can be stopped or cancelled.

At least 16 of 78 types of developmental works are covered for zilla parishad, including road development and repairs, primary healthcare, anganwadi, medicines (human and animal), body scanning machines, animal husbandry, crematorium and bus stand related works.