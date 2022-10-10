Chronic traffic jams, lack of enforcement and road infra plagues Puneites

Lack of long term planning and inclement conditions like heavy rainfall, inundation of arterial roads during monsoon, ongoing Pune Metro work, unrepaired poor quality roads dotted with potholes, hawkers occupying side margins, lack of dedicate parking spaces and unauthorised parking of two, four wheelers and autorickshaws continue to plague Pune’s traffic as the city witnesses one of the worst traffic scenarios in the past decade.

According to citizen activists, precious man hours and productivity is being lost to the human factors related to lack of advance planning which could have been attended to by the city planners

The pathetic scenario of lack of traffic enforcement and planning of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) came to the fore recently, when Mercedes-Benz India’s managing director and CEP Martin Schwenk shared his harrowing experience regarding Pune’s traffic on his social media last month. He posted a picture of taking an auto ride instead of his care, to wade through traffic.

Similarly, in August, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, too was stuck in a traffic snarl at Chandni Chowk. When commuters approached him with the constant woes at Chandni Chowk, the decision of demolishing the old bridge was taken, yet there is no respite from traffic.

On Tuesday, HT conducted a spot visit to traffic-laden locations in the city to determine the problem areas, amount of time required to commute and alternate routes. Traffic congestion is nightmare come true for residents and civic authorities must find concrete solutions.

Mohammadwadi to Golibar Maidan Chowk (PIC)

Total distance:7 kms

Ideal commuting time: 20 minutes

Current time required: 45 minutes

No. of signals: 3

Traffic congestion at: NIBM Chowk, Jyoti Hotel Chowk, Kamela junction, Lullanagar Chowk, Parvati Villa Chowk

Problems: Jyoti Hotel Chowk is overcrowded and there is lack of traffic police. During evening hours, school buses clog the chowk. Kamela junction too has lack of traffic management. Traffic from Salunke Vihar, MG road, Kondhwa and Lulla Nagar leading to congestion in the evening.

Alternate routes: No alternative as this is the only road for Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa residents to reach Camp.

Kharadi to Deccan Chowk (PIC)

Total distance: 17 kms

Ideal commuting time: 35-40 minutes

Current time required: 1.15 to 1.30 hours

No. of signals: 15

Traffic congestion at: Chandannagar, Shastri Chowk, Vimannagar Chowk, Gunjan Chowk, Yerawada Chowk, Bund Garden, RTO Chowk, Sancheti Flyover, Bal Gandharva Chowk

Problems: Heavy vehicles and ongoing metro work leads to jams. The road from Shastri Chowk to Vimannagar Chowk has encroachments and is narrow. Roadside stalls at Chandannagar are a nuisance.

Alternate routes:The road from Kharadigaon till Deccan via Sangamwadi is a good option. Commuters can also use the road from Kalyaninagar till Koregaon Park exit, but too is overcrowded.

Katraj to Deccan Gymkhana (PIC)

Total distance: 10 kms

Ideal commuting time: 20-25 minutes

Current time required: 45 minutes

No. of signals: 15

Traffic congestion at: Katraj Chowk, Padmavati, from City Pride Theatre to Panchmi Hotel and Tilak road

Problems:Illegal parking of four-wheelers and autos on both sides of the road. Vehicles speeding on BRT routes. Narrow Tilak road leas to congestion.

Alternate routes: Commuters can use Satara road. There are also no signals on the Katraj to Neelayam Talkies stretch.

Dhayari to Deccan Chowk (WITH PIC)

Total distance: 9.05 kms

Ideal commuting time: 20-25 minutes

Current time required: 45 minutes

No. of signals: 17

Traffic congestion at: Dhayari Phata, Veer Baji Pasalkar Chowk, Manikbaug Chowk, Anandnagar, Hingane Khurd, Prakash Inamdar Chowk, Navsha Maruti Chowk till Dattawadi Phata, Panmala.

Problems: Narrow road stretch dotted with illegal parking of autos. Besides, hawkers occupy the side margins leading to congestion. Vehicles coming from wrong-side at the convergence point of Narveer Tanaji Malusare Chowk

Alternate routes: None

Aundh to Deccan Gymkhana (PIC)

Total distance: 11 kms

Ideal commuting time: 30 minutes

Current time required: 45 to 60 minutes

No. of signals: 15

Traffic congestion at: Bremen Chowk, Archarya Anandrishi Maharaj Chowk, Ganesh Khind Chowk, Khude Chowk, Simla Office, Tilak road.

Problems: Heavy flow of traffic from PCMC towards Pune which gathers at Aundh Chowk. Vehicles have to take U-turn near Cosmos bank due to ongoing Pune Metro work. No bus stops on the road stretch due to which bus commuters stand on the road.

Alternate routes: None

Chandni Chowk to Deccan

Total distance: 7 kms

Ideal commuting time: 15-20 minutes

Current time required: 30 minutes

No. of signals: 14

Traffic congestion at:Vanaz Metro stations, Kinara Hotel to Gujarathi Colony, More Vidyalaya Chowk

Problems: Illegal hawkers taking more space and haphazard parking.

Alternate routes: None

Fatimanagar Chowk to Hadapsar Gadital Chowk

Total distance: 6 kms

Ideal commuting time: 15 minutes

Current time required: 30 minutes

No. of signals: 4

Traffic congestion at: Fatimanagar, Chroma Chowk, Gadital Chowk

Problems: Lack of traffic policing along the stretch. No working signals, hawker menace and illegal parking.

Alternate routes: None

Hinjewadi IT Park to Ganeshkind junction (PIC/vertical)

Total distance: 16 kms

Ideal commuting time: 1 hour

Current time required: 2 hours

No. of signals: 6

Traffic congestion at: Aundh Chowk, Shivaji Chowk in Hinjewadi, Bhujbal Chowk, Laxmi Chowk, Mankar Chowk to Wakad Bridge

Problems: Road widening work, metro work along the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar stretch, digging work for 4x7 water supply scheme.

Alternate routes: PMRDA administration is working on road project which will connect Wipro circle through Wipro Phase 2 via global e homes project wherein the 1.8km road which would be 18 metre wide can decongest traffic in Hinjewadi at least by half.

QUOTES

Rahul Shrirame, DCP (Traffic)

“Intense infrastructure works like Pune Metro, road and pothole repair work in the city is underway which is leading to traffic congestion. We are trying to deploy our men at the chronic spots of congestion. Traffic policing is dependent on feedback from the citizens.”

Prashant Inamdar, Pedestrian First

“There is a need of overhauling of civic infrastructure and all necessary steps like traffic awareness and discipline must be followed. Traffic police alone cannot enforce the rules as citizen participation is crucial.”