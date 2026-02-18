City logs warmer nights as minimum temperatures cross 20°C at several weather stations

The city is witnessing warmer nights, signalling an early onset of summer. With several areas recording minimum temperatures close to 20°C and stations in Chinchwad and Vadgaon Sheri crossing the 20°C mark on Tuesday, February 17; this is the first time since the end of winter that night temperatures have risen to such levels. Going by data, February 17, 2026 ranks among the relatively rare warmer nights recorded in recent years. (FILE)

At Shivajinagar, the minimum temperature rose by nearly 4°C within 24 hours from 14.8°C on February 16 to 18.4°C on February 17. The temperature was above normal by around 5.5 °C.

Explaining the rise, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said, “Due to moisture incursion, cloudy conditions were observed over Pune on the night of February 16, which led to heat being trapped in the atmosphere. As a result, the minimum temperature increased significantly. However, such fluctuations are common in February as it is a transitional month, and temperatures remain within normal limits.”

According to official data, this is only the second instance since 2015 that the minimum temperature in February has touched around 18°C in Shivajinagar. Earlier on February 27, 2024, Shivajinagar had recorded 18.2°C. However, it is not the highest minimum temperature on record — minimum temperatures of 19.5°C and 19.2°C were recorded in February 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Going by data, February 17, 2026 ranks among the relatively rare warmer nights recorded in recent years. With several days still to go in February, officials say minimum temperatures may rise further.

Experts also noted that the average minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar during the first half of February this year was 14.21°C — the third highest for this period since 2014. A slight dip in minimum temperatures is expected on February 19 and 20, though they are likely to remain above normal. Overall, the city is expected to gradually transition into summer-like conditions.

The forecast suggests dry weather in the coming days, which may keep night temperatures on the higher side. Areas such as Vadgaon Sheri, Hadapsar and Chinchwad may continue recording minimum temperatures at or above 20°C.

Meanwhile, Pune city too logged temperatures slightly above normal level. As per data, maximum or daytime temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 33.5 degrees Celsius, which was above normal level by 1.2 degrees Celsius. Apart from Shivajinagar, at least six stations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded maximum temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius.