City to host 7th international pen festival

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2023 06:12 AM IST

Pune: The seventh international pen festival will be held at Siddhi (Saaj) Garden and Banquets, DP Road, near Mhatre Bridge, from 10 am to 8 pm on October 21 and October 22 by Writing Wonders.

The exhibition will showcase legendary signature pens of stalwarts like PL Deshpande and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam along with special Chintoo Pens for children. (HT PHOTO)

Surendra Karamchandani of Writing Wonders, said, “Everyone has their own special affiliation to a pen, be it the memory of the first ever pen as a child or the possession of an exclusive branded one. The festival will showcase 75 brands of pens from across the world, including ink, ball, and roller pens amongst the limited editions and vintage collections, and newly launched pieces. Visitors will also be able to see a variety of pen holders, notepads, pouches, and other related accessories.”

Maharashtra education commissioner Suraj Mandhare will inaugurate the festival. The exhibition will showcase legendary signature pens of stalwarts like PL Deshpande and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam along with special Chintoo Pens for children. The festival will include brands like Lamy, Pilot, Aurora, Arista, Cross, Beena, Diplomat, Click, and Parker along with unique mechanical pencils and pens created from eggshells.

