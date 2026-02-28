Civic chief bars March tenders, sets bill submission deadline

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in a step towards improving financial discipline within the civic body on Friday directed officials that no new tenders be floated in March and contractors be not allowed to submit bills after March 15. Pune, India - March 10, 2019: Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district Collector, speaks during a press conference on Lok Sabha elections in Pune, India, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

March marks the end of the financial year for government offices, triggering a surge in tenders and bill submissions as departments rush to utilise allocated funds. This often results in hurried execution of projects, potentially compromising work quality. The civic body has traditionally seen a rise in contractor activity during this period, with departments under pressure to issue work orders and clear bills before the financial year closes.

Ram said concentrating work in the final month affects quality and limits the administration’s ability to conduct proper on-ground inspections, as officials are preoccupied with paperwork and financial closures.

While the decision has caused concern among some officials and contractors about fund utilisation this year, it has also been welcomed as a necessary reform. A senior officer, speaking anonymously, acknowledged that delays in preparing estimates, floating tenders, and issuing work orders after the budget contribute to the year-end rush. The officer noted that although fund utilisation may be challenging this year, the decision could help instill long-term discipline, encouraging departments to begin project execution earlier in the financial year rather than waiting until the last month.