    CNG price hiked by ₹1 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

    The latest revision, effective from midnight of October 2, has taken the retail price to 90.75 per kg

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 5:26 AM IST
    By Siddharth Gadkari
    Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and adjoining areas such as Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi have been hiked by 1 per kg for the third time this year.

    In the current year, the CNG price was increased by ₹2 in January, followed by another ₹3 hike in June. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    The latest revision, effective from midnight of October 2, has taken the retail price to 90.75 per kg.

    Officials said the increase was necessitated by a rise in the input cost of natural gas.

    The revision will not impact domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices, which remain unchanged.

    In the current year, the CNG price was increased by 2 in January, followed by another 3 hike in June.

    Officials said the frequent revisions were primarily due to volatility in global gas procurement costs.

