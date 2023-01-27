Coarse grains exhibition organised at SPPU

The Centre for Coarse Grain Research and Training of the University’s Department of Botany organised an exhibition to commemorate Republic Day at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Recently, the United Nations has approved India’s proposal to observe the year 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets 2023’. Maharashtra is also one of the top five coarse-grain-producing states in India. Following these developments, the exhibition plays an important role.

On this occasion, SPPU registrar Dr Prafull Pawar, management council member Dr Ravindra Shingnapurkar, Botany Department head prof AB Nadaf, and prof Dr Sanjay Ooti of RYK College, Nashik, were present, along with university officials.

Sorghum, Bajri, Ragi and other similar grains are included in the coarse grains category. The Coarse Grains Research and Training Centre’s mission is to promote research and organise information-based programmes on the agricultural, nutritional and medicinal value of coarse grains. Prof Pawar praised the exhibition’s concept of educating the public about the importance of coarse grains on the occasion of Republic Day.

The event was also promoted on social media using the hashtags #celebratemillets and #republicday. Information boards and dry samples of ragi, millet, varai, sawa, and other grains from Maharashtra were displayed at the exhibition. Dr Ragi, Nashik and Agrozi Organics Pvt. Ltd., Pune, two associate companies, displayed coarse grain-based food products that visitors could purchase. The large grain exhibition received a great response from the attendees. The student volunteers of the Department of Botany provided information about how to cultivate coarse grains, why they are superior in terms of nutrition compared to wheat and rice and how to prevent and treat various diseases.

On the occasion, prof Nadaf stated that he intends to hold numerous such awareness programmes in 2023.