College prof, friend undergo multiple surgeries after their two-wheeler hit by speeding tanker

Two women suffered severe injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding septic tanker near Lakeview Valley Housing Society while it was on its way to Wadgaon Shinde from Lohegaon on October 26. As per the complaint filed by the injured persons Manisha Bhise-Wakode (40) and her friend Meghna Yeshwante (44), the tanker driver dragged their vehicle for a considerable distance after dashing against their two-wheeler. Later, the driver fled from the accident spot and has been absconding since then. The accident spot has a slope and the angle of banking is not properly aligned, making the area extremely unsafe for riders. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

Wakode, who is a professor at Marathwada Mitra Mandal Institute of Technology, has sustained serious injuries all over her body and has undergone four surgeries on her leg, two surgeries on her hand, and six stitches on her head while Yeshwante has undergone two leg surgeries and two operations on her pelvic bone area.

Reacting to the development, Saurabh Maloo, a resident of Lohegaon said, “The accident spot has a slope and the angle of banking is not properly aligned, making the area extremely unsafe for riders. PMC and the traffic department must act and make the road safe for commuters.”

Vijayalakshmi Autade a resident of Yerawada who goes for work in the area said, “I have seen two-wheeler riders skidding off at the spot and getting injured. The road department must act and make it safe for commuters “

Taking cognisance of the accident, the Vimantal police have invoked IPC sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by committing an act), 338 (Causes grievous hurt to any person to endanger human life) and Motor vehicle Act sections 132 (1) (C) (Whoever drives a motor vehicle in contravention of the speed limits) and allied sections 119, 177 and 384.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON