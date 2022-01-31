Colleges and schools in Pune reopen, focus on students’ safety

PUNE The schools and colleges in Pune district will reopen from today, February 1. Several prominent schools and colleges are implementing strict Covid protocols. In colleges, only fully vaccinated students will be permitted. Colleges are also ready to conduct offline examinations.

From the past few weeks several colleges have undertaken special vaccination drives for students.

“We are going to start the offline lectures in phase-wise manner and entry will be given only to fully vaccinated students.

Safety of our students has always been the priority for us and for that maximum students need to be vaccinated. Along with all the necessary Covid safety norms, one of the most important aspect is to have students vaccinated and for that our college has taken step forward. We have formed groups of 25 students and conducted vaccination camps with the help of the civic body,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal - Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Schools are also set to welcome students, though most schools will begin classes from February 15. “Considering the constant reopening and shutting of schools, parents and teachers are agitated. Restarting from scratch isn’t easy as it takes a lot of time for preparations. Safety of students is top most priority,” said a principal of a private school in Hadapsar on anonymity.

Whereas students are happy with the decision about college campus reopening, Siddhant Somavanshi a second-year B.com student said, “We are really bored with online classes from two years and we need to experience the college campus atmosphere. It is my last year and fully vaccinated students must be permitted.”