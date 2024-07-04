Company owner booked for molesting woman staffer 

The Koregaon Park police have lodged a case against a company owner for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman employee of the rank of senior corporate manager in the company. The victim lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Mukesh Nayanmal Kalani under BNS sections 74, 78 and 351 (2). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The woman objected to his overtures and later approached the police. The 26-year-old victim is a resident of the North Main Road in Koregaon Park and worked as a senior retail manager at Positive Universal Private Limited. The victim lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Mukesh Nayanmal Kalani under BNS sections 74, 78 and 351 (2).

According to the complaint Kalani made repeated phone calls to the victim much against her wishes and used to send her gifts at the residential address. He also stalked her and touched her inappropriately. He told her to meet frequently and if she failed to do then would circulate her party pictures with him on social media.