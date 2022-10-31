Home / Cities / Pune News / Congress workers gear up to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Congress workers gear up to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 11:27 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies at Nanded and Shegaon, two locations in Maharashtra. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Congress party workers are busy with preparations to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a national-level foot march, led by Rahul Gandhi. Party workers from Pune and Western Maharashtra will join the yatra in Marathwada and Vidharba regions.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will be in Maharashtra from November 7 to 20 and cover 382 km. It will pass through Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Jalgaon and Jamod. Later it will move towards Madhya Pradesh.

Congress‘ Praniti Shinde, along with former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and leader Mohan Joshi visited Akola district and took a review of preparations.

Congress party’s secretary KC Venugopal visited Maharashtra to review the preparations. He said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra will create history. We expect a good response in Maharashtra.”

Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies at Nanded and Shegaon, two locations in Maharashtra.

Congress party’s state unit president Nana Patole said, “A large number of party workers will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Arvind Shinde, Congress party’s city unit president, said, “As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not coming to Pune and nearby districts, office bearers and party workers from Pune and western Maharashtra will travel to other districts and participate in the yatra.”

