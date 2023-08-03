Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune-Mumbai e-way mishap leads to traffic congestion near Khandala tunnel exit

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 03, 2023 12:10 AM IST

A container overturned on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, causing traffic congestion. The cause of the accident is unknown. The driver and cleaner suffered minor injuries.

PUNE A container headed to Mumbai turned turtle near Khandala tunnel on Wednesday morning, leading to traffic congestion on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

The mishap which took place at around 11.30am resulted in delay and inconvenience for commuters travelling between the two major cities. (HT PHOTO)
The mishap which took place at around 11.30am resulted in delay and inconvenience for commuters travelling between the two major cities.

According to state highway police, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

After the accident a section of the expressway was temporarily closed, leading to significant congestion. The state highway police then diverted traffic to the Old Pune-Mumbai highway.

The container driver and cleaner sustained minor injuries, said police.

According to state highway police, after clearing the tanker traffic movement resumed at round 12:30 pm.

