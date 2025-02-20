Cop brutally attacked; senior officials allegedly tried to suppress case 

A police constable was brutally assaulted by four youths after questioning them for creating a disturbance late at night. Despite the severity of the incident, police officials allegedly delayed registering an FIR due to political pressure. The case only moved forward after police commissioner Amitesh Kumar intervened, leading to the arrest of the accused three days after the incident. The case only moved forward after police commissioner Amitesh Kumar intervened, leading to the arrest of the accused three days after the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, police constable Chandrakant Jadhav (42), attached to the Sahakarnagar police station, was returning home around 1 AM on February 15. Near his residence in Ramoshiwadi, he noticed a group of men creating a commotion and questioned them. This led to an altercation where Aniket Ghodke, Abhi Dongre, Rupesh Manjrekar and Aniket Chavan brutally assaulted him.

When Jadhav approached Chatuhshringi Police Station on February 16, officers allegedly refused to register a case. Police reportedly pressured him to compromise. Despite providing CCTV footage and names of the attackers, police did not act.

As the case gained attention, commissioner Amitesh Kumar ordered to file an FIR on February 18 following four accused were arrested and remanded to police custody until February 20.