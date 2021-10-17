Home / Cities / Pune News / Covid: Mission “Kavach Kundal” extended till October 31 in Pune
District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Sunday issued an order to health officers in the district to continue the “Kavach Kundal” mission till October 31
Although mission “Kavach Kundal” aimed to vaccinate the entire eligible population in the district with a first dose, and 75% of beneficiaries with a second dose by October 14, the target have not been met. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:37 PM IST
By Steffy Thevar

PUNE Although mission “Kavach Kundal” aimed to vaccinate the entire eligible population in the district with a first dose, and 75% of beneficiaries with a second dose by October 14, the target have not been met.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Sunday issued an order to health officers in the district to continue the mission till October 31.

The collector has also stated that blocks including Haveli, Daund, Bhor, Indapur and Baramati have been able to vaccinate only 60-70% of its eligible population with the first dose, while the district average is above 90%.

Although mission Kavach Kundal was launched by the central ministry and so the supply of vaccines remains smooth, the administration has not been able to meet its target.

The collector also noted that healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years have not yet been fully vaccinated.

This despite the fact that the vaccination drive for these groups began in the month of January.

Deshmukh said, “We aim to complete 100% first dose vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries and then atleast 75% complete vaccination. We will prioritise women beneficiaries for both shots. In villages which have seen a poor response to the vaccination drive, we will conduct special awareness programmes to dispel vaccine hesitancy. We will ensure that after October 31, no one in Pune district will remain devoid of vaccination.”

