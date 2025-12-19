Craze for ‘choice numbers’ drives 71 crore windfall for Pune RTO

PUNE: With the number of vehicles in Pune rising steadily, the craze for securing preferred or ‘choice’ registration numbers is also getting stronger so much so that Punekars are willingly paying amounts far higher than the government-prescribed fees to get their favourite numbers. Between January and November 2025, as many as 48,303 vehicle owners opted for ‘choice numbers’, collectively paying over ₹71 crore, generating record revenue for the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). As per data released by the Pune RTO, the department earned ₹71.53 crore ( ₹715,340,951) solely through the sale of choice numbers during this period. Notably, this represents a sharp increase of over ₹18.65 crore compared to the corresponding period last year, despite a marginal decline in the number of vehicles opting for such numbers. Furthermore, the most expensive bid during this period was for the four-wheeler number ‘7’ as per Pune RTO official data. While the base fee for the number is ₹70,000, one vehicle owner paid a staggering ₹777,777 to secure it marking the highest bid recorded so far by the Pune RTO. Vehicles heading towards the suburbs get stuck in traffic jams every evening on this stretch of SV road in Bandra. (HT Photo)

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said that the demand for specific numbers remains exceptionally high. “Between January and November this year, the Pune RTO has earned more than ₹71 crore through the sale of choice numbers alone. Numbers like 7 and 9 are the most sought after in Pune. This year, the highest-ever bid was recorded for the number ‘7’, which crossed ₹7.7 lakh. Even when overall vehicle registrations fluctuate, the preference for premium numbers continues to push revenues upward,” Bhosale said.

“What is significant is that even with fewer vehicles compared to last year, the revenue from choice numbers has increased substantially. This clearly indicates that people are willing to spend more for exclusive numbers, making it an important source of non-tax revenue for the transport department.” he said.

Apart from ‘7’, other premium numbers also fetched strong interest. For instance, the official fee for the four-wheeler number ‘1’ is ₹3 lakh, and it was sold at the base price itself. However, certain numbers continued to attract aggressive bidding far beyond their minimum rates.

A Pune resident Pawar Mangekar who recently opted for a choice number said that the expense is worth it. “For many of us, a vehicle is not just for commuting; it’s an identity. A special number gives a sense of uniqueness and prestige. Even though it costs more, it’s a one-time thing and something you carry for years,” said Mangekar.

Interestingly, while revenue surged, the number of vehicles opting for choice numbers actually dipped slightly. Between January and November 2025, 48,303 vehicles registered with choice numbers compared to 48,798 vehicles during the corresponding period in 2024, indicating a decline of 495 vehicles. Despite this, the higher bidding amounts ensured a significant jump in earnings.