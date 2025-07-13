Cyber cell busts loan app racket; accused linked to Chinese network

The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber cell police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Vashi for allegedly operating fraudulent loan apps in collaboration with individuals based in China and Singapore, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Isaki Rajan Thevar, is a resident of Vashi and originally hails from Tamil Nadu. He was arrested on Thursday following a complaint filed by a bank employee from Mahalunge, who fell victim to one of the scam apps between June 11 and June 22, 2025. He was arrested on Thursday following a complaint filed by a bank employee from Mahalunge, who fell victim to one of the scam apps between June 11 and June 22, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the victim received a WhatsApp link for a loan app called Credit Pilot. Upon clicking the link, the app reportedly gained unauthorised access to her mobile device and misused her personal documents to approve a fraudulent loan.

Although she had borrowed ₹5,000, the accused allegedly forced her to pay ₹9,000 under duress. The harassment continued, with threats to share morphed obscene photos and videos with her friends and family if she failed to pay an additional ₹15,000. When she refused, the accused sent doctored images to her relatives via WhatsApp, prompting her to approach the police.

Following technical analysis and tracking of IP logs, investigators traced the origin of the Credit Pilot app to Mumbai. A cyber police team then rushed to Vashi and arrested Thevar. During the raid, officers seized five laptops, seven SIM cards, two debit cards, and his mobile phone.

API Pravin Swami of the cyber cell said, “During the analysis of the seized laptops, we found several other fraudulent loan apps including Creditkeeper, Inlonecredit, Newlone, Ligallone, Fastcash, Handycash, and Instalone. These apps may have been used to cheat thousands of users across the country.”

The police further revealed that over 10,000 complaints have been registered nationwide against these apps. Preliminary investigation confirms that the accused was providing technical support, banking infrastructure, and digital tools to a network operated in collaboration with Chinese and Singaporean nationals.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of the racket and its foreign links.